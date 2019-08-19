Richmond police have identified the man who died as a result of Sunday's shooting on Old Warwick Road following an altercation.
Hector Menjivar-Chulo, 42, of the 11000 block Bailey Woods Drive, was found at 9:13 a.m. Sunday in the roadway in the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
RPD detectives have determined that an altercation had occurred between the man who was shot and another individual just a short distance away at a home on Old Warwick Road. All individuals involved have been identified.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
