Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal bus crash Tuesday evening as Alice E. Woodson, 32.
The crash happened at approximately 5:01 p.m. as Woodson was crossing West Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center. Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene after an eastbound GRTC Pulse bus struck her in a bus lane at the intersection of Bowe Street.
Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that the bus had the right-of-way.
Authorities are continuing to investigate. Carrie Rose Pace, a spokeswoman for the metro area transit company, said Wednesday morning that video footage and an audio recording from inside and outside of the bus has been pulled for investigators to examine.
Rose Pace said Tuesday's crash is the first pedestrian-involved crash for GRTC's year-old bus rapid transit system that runs a 7.6-mile route between Rocketts Landing and Willow Lawn.
(1) comment
Can you say lawsuit
