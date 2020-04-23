Police lights
Richmond police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot Thursday night in the city's East End.

About 8:25 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 2100 block of Redd Street after receiving a report of someone who had been shot. Arriving officers found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His identity was not released. The state medical examiner's office will determine his manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

