Richmond police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Sunday in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road.
About 2:30 a.m., a passerby saw a person down on the roadway and called police. Officers discovered an unresponsive man in the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the victim was crossing Hull Street Road from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle between 2 and 2:30 a.m. The driver did not stop, and the vehicle left the scene east on Hull Street Road, police said.
The collision occurred near Tony’s Auto Repair and New and Used Tires store, police said.
Investigators are attempting to locate the vehicle and the driver. Police said the vehicle may be silver or gray with heavy damage to the front end/right passenger front, including windshield damage.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or driver is asked to call Richmond police crash team investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
What is going on with all these hit and runs?
People are hitting others with their cars - and then running.
Very sad. :-(
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.