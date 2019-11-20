Police lights

Richmond police are investigating a man's death in a mobile home park along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police responded at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible shooting in the mobile home park at 2911 Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond.

Officers found an injured adult male and called for medical assistance. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the man's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

