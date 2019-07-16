Richmond police say they are investigating the death of an infant that might be heat-related.
Police released no further information and did not give a location or a time when the incident occurred.
"The Richmond Police Department is in the early stages of a possible heat-related infant death investigation that occurred this afternoon," said an email the department released at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday’s temperatures peaked in the mid 90s across the city, but the heat index rose as high as 105 this afternoon.
A study on "Killer Heat" released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists said infants and small children are among the most susceptible to heat-related illness because their smaller bodies lose water faster than adults, leading to dehydration, and they are less likely to know how to deal with it.
Stop publishing these stories without any details. This article was irresponsible.
