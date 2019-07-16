Ambulance lights

Ambulance lights

Richmond police say they are investigating the death of an infant that might be heat-related.

Police released no further information and did not give a location or a time when the incident occurred.

"The Richmond Police Department is in the early stages of a possible heat-related infant death investigation that occurred this afternoon," said an email the department released at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperatures peaked in the mid 90s across the city, but the heat index rose as high as 105 this afternoon.

A study on "Killer Heat" released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists said infants and small children are among the most susceptible to heat-related illness because their smaller bodies lose water faster than adults, leading to dehydration, and they are less likely to know how to deal with it.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription