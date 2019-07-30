Richmond police arrested a Richmond man last Thursday in connection with a July 22 shooting that originated as a road rage incident.
Theron T. Mosley, 32, of the 2900 block of Woodcliff Avenue, was apprehended without incident Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Mosley has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
At 12:28 p.m. on July 22, officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of West Broad Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with what were thought to be life-threatening injuries, and were later downgraded to non-life-threatening ones. He has since been released from the hospital.
Detectives determined the incident began as an episode of road rage on West Broad Street, where Mosley followed the victim down the street for "a few blocks" to the business, where a confrontation culminating in gunfire ensued in the parking lot, a news release said.
Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards thanked the VCU Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
