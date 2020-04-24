Richmond police said Friday that need help with identifying a man who was fatally shot early Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of North 21st Street, where the street intersects with R Street. Officers in the area heard several gunshots, and as they were responding, callers to 911 reported that someone had been shot, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police described the victim as a black male who was in his late teens to early 20s. He was 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 140 pounds, and the word “Family” was tattooed on his left forearm. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, as well as a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or (804) 646-5100.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

