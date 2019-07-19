A Richmond police officer was found not guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, court records show.

Officer Michael Bryson was indicted back in May for an incident that occurred in February. Police did not describe the incident in any further details or provide anymore information.

Bryson, who has been with the department since 2008, had been on leave without pay, but Chief William C. Smith has approved placing him on paid, administrative leave while the department's Internal Affairs Division conducts a separate investigation into the incident, according to a statement from the department on Friday.

A report will be submitted to Smith, who will determine Bryson’s future standing with the department.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription