A Richmond police officer has been charged with strangulation, abduction and domestic assault, according to the police department.
Ernest Ford Jr., 40, of the 2500 block of Q Street, was arrested following an incident on Tuesday between Ford and a female companion, during which she received minor injuries, police said. Ford's address is in the same block as the department's First Precinct.
"I am disappointed by this officer’s alleged actions and will await the outcome of a trial," said Chief William C. Smith in a statement. "However, know that I expect and will hold our officers to a higher standard of behavior."
He continued: "We will investigate all reported crimes and we make no exceptions for the person’s occupation, stature, economic level or any other criteria. We will provide protection to those persons who have been harmed and will seek justice for those who have been victimized. Domestic violence is particularly troublesome as it is difficult to prevent. We encourage all persons who have been victimized by domestic violence to report those instances to the police so that we can provide support and assistance."
Ford is an 11-year veteran of the department, where he works as a patrol officer. Ford has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, police said.
The department will conduct an internal investigation once Ford’s case is adjudicated in court.
