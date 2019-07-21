A Richmond police officer was shot Sunday evening while responding to a call on the city's North Side.
The officer is expected to recover, according to an email from Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley.
Lepley said the officer was among a group responding to a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a disorderly group near the intersection of 5th and Magnolia streets. The shot that hit the officer was fired during the encounter with the group.
Police said one person was detained for questioning.
No further details were immediately available.
Another brave first responder down with a bullet because lax gun control laws in the USA put them at constant risk. In England cops don’t even generally carry guns thanks to tough common sense gun control laws that make it much less likely to encounter an armed aggressor. It’s time for US legislators to emulate these large first world democracies where so many fewer citizens suffer or die at the end of the barrel of a gun. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
