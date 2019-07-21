Police lights
Stock Image

A Richmond police officer was shot Sunday evening while responding to a call on the city's North Side.

The officer is expected to recover, according to an email from Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley.

Lepley said the officer was among a group responding to a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a disorderly group near the intersection of 5th and Magnolia streets. The shot that hit the officer was fired during the encounter with the group.

Police said one person was detained for questioning.

No further details were immediately available.

