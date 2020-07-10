Two Richmond police officers saved the life of an 18-year old male gunshot victim in the early hours of Tuesday morning by applying tourniquets to the victim's legs.
RPD officers Centell McNeil and C.J. Arendall were among the officers who responded to the call from the 2200 block of Creighton Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Arendall, who first arrived to the scene, says his prior emergency medical training from both the police academy and his years of service in the Marine Corps immediately kicked in.
He and his partner quickly found the location of the victim's gunshot wounds, and Arendall ran to his car to grab his tourniquet.
"As soon as we got there, we just jumped into action," he said.
Officers believe that the victim, who remains in critical condition at VCU Medical Center, ran from Creighton Road to a yard at the intersection of Creighton Road and Walcott Place after being shot multiple times in his legs.
Like Arendall, McNeil received emergency medical training during his military service in the U.S. Army. McNeil, who arrived shortly after Arendall, applied a tourniquet, to the victim's left leg while Arendall did the same to the victim's right leg.
Officers said the victim was largely unconscious and had lost a significant amount of blood, as bullets had struck major arteries in his legs.
The officers' actions, McNeil said, "almost definitely" saved the victim's life.
Also on-scene was Richmond firefighter Sean Riley. Since joining the Richmond Fire Department at age 18, Riley, who is 31, has used tourniquets on several occasions to treat gunshot victims.
In this situation, he said that the tourniquets McNeil and Arendall applied were "probably the best things that could have happened to this individual, giving him the best success rate for survival."
Amid nationwide scrutiny of policing institutions, Arendall says that situations like that of Tuesday morning remind him why he joined RPD.
"Every time we have a victim and you're able to save somebody ... to see them pull through - it's refreshing," Arendall said.
Richmond Police do not have a suspect description at this time or any details related to the shooting. The incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Division.
