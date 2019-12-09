Richmond police have released photos and video footage of a hit-and-run that occurred last month in the Fan District, hoping the public can help identify two people involved in the incident.
At about 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, security video footage shows a car striking a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Allen Avenue. The parked vehicle was hit hard enough to push it forward, striking the vehicle parked in front of it.
The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle then got out of the car and walked around the area. A few minutes later, they grabbed the bumper of the vehicle they were traveling in — which had fallen off during the collision — and placed it in the backseat before driving off.
Both parked vehicles sustained extensive damage, the authorities said.
Anyone with information about this hit and run or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
