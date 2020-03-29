Richmond police reported a shooting death in the 1300 block of St. Paul's Street on Sunday at about 12:30 p.m.
Police said they responded to a report of a possible shooting and upon arrival, found two males in their mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the males was transported to an area hospital for treatment and the male was pronounced dead at the location.
