Richmond police reported a shooting death in the 1300 block of St. Paul's Street on Sunday at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said they responded to a report of a possible shooting and upon arrival, found two males in their mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the males was transported to an area hospital for treatment and the male was pronounced dead at the location. 

snorthrop@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6023

Twitter: @northrop_samuel

