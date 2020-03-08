Police tape
Getty Images

Richmond police say an adult man whose body was found Saturday night in Creighton Court apparently died of a gunshot wound.

Police said they responded at 11:53 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 2200 block of Creighton Road in the city's East End and found a dead adult male.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

