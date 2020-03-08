Richmond police say an adult man whose body was found Saturday night in Creighton Court apparently died of a gunshot wound.
Police said they responded at 11:53 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 2200 block of Creighton Road in the city's East End and found a dead adult male.
Police asked that anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.