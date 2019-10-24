Richmond police said they are searching for the driver whose SUV struck a pedestrian Thursday at an intersection near John Marshall High School.
About 6 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue, a block west of John Marshall High, after receiving a report of someone being hit. Arriving officers found a man who had been struck by an SUV.
Police said the driver of the gray vehicle fled the scene. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
