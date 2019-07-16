Richmond police are looking for three men, who were armed and masked when they allegedly stole $3,800 in cash from a North Side convenience store.

The robbery was reported on Saturday around 10:29 p.m. at the Six Points Express Mart at 2933 2nd Avenue.

Officers were told when they arrived on the scene that three masked men entered the store armed with handguns, police said in a release. Surveillance footage shows them climbing over the counter to access the register from which they took $3,800 in cash and fled on foot toward Custer Street.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective T. Owens at (804) 646-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

