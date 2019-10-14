Kierra Howell Photo 2.jpg

Kierra Howell

 RICHMOND POLICE

Richmond police said Monday night that they need help with finding a 21-year-old woman who last seen in South Side last week.

Kierra Howell, of the 1700 block of Yale Avenue, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday on Yale Avenue, just east of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants, with her hair pulled up. She is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police said Howell suffers from cognitive delays, "so there is a concern for her safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

