Richmond police said Monday night that they need help with finding a 21-year-old woman who last seen in South Side last week.
Kierra Howell, of the 1700 block of Yale Avenue, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday on Yale Avenue, just east of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants, with her hair pulled up. She is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Police said Howell suffers from cognitive delays, "so there is a concern for her safety."
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.