Richmond police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting in North Richmond that occurred late Saturday.
Police said Wednesday that Franklin I. Gregg Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Gregg’s place of residence was not provided.
At 11:52 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on Gregg’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
