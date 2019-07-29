Richmond police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects in a July 26 burglary in the Church Hill neighborhood.
Police responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street at 4:49 a.m. Friday for a report of a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, officers found the glass on the front door to the business had been shattered and determined several cigarette cartons and an undisclosed amount of money had been taken from the store, according to a release.
Surveillance footage captured the five suspects, as well as a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.
The suspects were last seen wearing the following:
Suspect 1: a black shirt, light-colored pants and a white hat
Suspect 2: a green T-shirt with white lettering and a white hat
Suspect 3: camouflage shorts and a white graphic T-shirt; holding a shoe box
Suspect 4: a white graphic short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes
Suspect 5: a white hat and red and black shoes
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective K. Ford at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
