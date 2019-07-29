Richmond police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects in a July 26 burglary in the Church Hill neighborhood. 

Police responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street at 4:49 a.m. Friday for a report of a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, officers found the glass on the front door to the business had been shattered and determined several cigarette cartons and an undisclosed amount of money had been taken from the store, according to a release.

Surveillance footage captured the five suspects, as well as a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

The suspects were last seen wearing the following:

Suspect 1: a black shirt, light-colored pants and a white hat

Suspect 2: a green T-shirt with white lettering and a white hat

Suspect 3: camouflage shorts and a white graphic T-shirt; holding a shoe box

Suspect 4: a white graphic short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes

Suspect 5: a white hat and red and black shoes

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective K. Ford at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

gbirenbaum@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6556

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription