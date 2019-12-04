Richmond police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a gas station on Hull Street that nearly killed a man over the weekend.
"The victim is lucky to be alive," said Major Crimes Lieutenant Rick Edwards. "This was a very deliberate and brutal shooting."
Police responded around 2:01 p.m. on Dec. 1 to a gas station in the 1800 block of Hull Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, police said.
Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspected gunman and his vehicle, a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler.
Anyone with information on this individual, vehicle or shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
