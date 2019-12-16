Richmond police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals responsible for stealing multiple packages from a mailroom last week.

On Wednesday, three unknown people entered a secured mailroom at an apartment complex in the first block of South 20th Street. Security footage shows them rummaging through the room and taking a television and a number of packages.

One suspect was seen wearing a red hat with fur. The two other suspects were wearing black jackets.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

