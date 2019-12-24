The last time Sgt. Matthew Edgar saw the four siblings was over the summer when officers found the youngest, 2, wandering the streets of the Richmond Police Department's Fourth Precinct.
Back then, the children were soiled and hungry.
But on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, the children appeared happy, healthy and well cared for by a couple fostering them. Their smiles grew wider as they tore open the colorful wrapping paper revealing dozens of gifts the officers had collected for them.
"Hopefully, it's a little bit of Christmas magic," Edgar said during Tuesday's event at Fourth Precinct on Chamberlayne Avenue. "I'm hoping it's just a little something, just to say somebody cared."
While planning a holiday potluck for some of the officers, Edgar's partner asked about the family they'd encountered over the summer. Edgar said Child Protective Services, who had gotten involved when the officers removed the children from an apparently neglectful home, connected them with the foster parents, and the officers invited them to lunch on Christmas Eve. Then, they put the word out that they were collecting toys, clothes and bikes to surprise all four kids, and the couple that took them in.
"This is awesome," said Mariol Harris, who along with her husband Harold, is fostering the four children. They've fostered 50 children over 13 years, they said, after raising two of their own children and an adoptive daughter as well. "We've been doing this that long, but this, we never had such an overwhelming show of generosity and love and caring like this. This has been amazing."
Mariol Harris said the couple had planned to take a break from fostering. A pair of siblings had just left their home about a week before they got the urgent calls about taking in the four young children. But when she heard their story: "I was like, bring them on over," she said.
Edgar described some of the conditions in which they found the children. A neglect case is still ongoing, so police asked that media not reveal the children's identities.
"If you touched him, your hand had dirt on it. He smelled. He hadn't bathed in ... a while. He hadn't eaten in a while either," Edgar said, describing officers' first encounter with the 2-year-old. Officers found the child's home, where they discovered his three siblings — the oldest was 8 — in similar disheveled states, and brought them to the precinct.
"Once we got them here, we figured we'd need to wash hands and faces, and we'd need to change a diaper. We needed some clothes, so my guys started hitting the stores." he said. "Two officers went across the street here to the McDonald's and got Happy Meals, and it was at that point that everybody started losing their emotional control because it started hitting home."
Edgar estimated that 90 percent of the platoon he works with has children. Several of their kids attended the Christmas Eve lunch, as well, and helped collect the discarded wrapping paper as the foster children freed the toys inside. They quickly zeroed in on the pile of presents designated for each of them, and immediately, hopped on their new bikes.
The oldest boy was enamored with the yellow, remote-controlled Corvette that took several officers, and their spouses, to fully extract from its packaging. The girl, the only daughter, got a light pink purse shaped like an ice cream cone topped with three large scoops, into which she stuffed as many of the other toys as could fit.
The middle boy threw a soft purple and green football into the air. "Yay," he cried as it flew up and then back down. He never quite managed to catch it, but that didn't seem to dampen his enthusiasm.
But the youngest never took his eyes, or his behind, if he could help it, off his bike.
"I don't think it's hit them yet," Mariol Harris said. "That all of this is going home with them. They think that they are going to just play with it here. That's why he won't let go of that bike."
The Harrises said fostering can be challenging, especially during the initial transition, but that it is rewarding to see the transformation in the children.
"A little TLC goes a long way," Mariol Harris said. "It makes a tremendous difference."
"I hope that one day they forget the bad parts, and just remember everything good that came out of it," she said.
"They will remember this," Harold Harris said.
