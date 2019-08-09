Richmond police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in daylight in the Mosby Court public housing community.
About 7:45 p.m. Friday, police received a call reporting that a person had been shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe several people were in the area at the time, and police are asking those people to come forward with information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
