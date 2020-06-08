Richmond's top prosecutor Colette McEachin says she will waive the possibility of jail time for anyone charged only with violating the curfew during last week's protests.
But she stopped short of dropping the charges all together, as demonstrators have called. Protests continued for 11th straight day Monday, but numbers have dwindled from thousands that descended upon mainly downtown Richmond and Monument Avenue to a couple dozen.
At Mayor Levar Stoney's request, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a nightly curfew for the city that began at 8 p.m. on May 31 and ended Wednesday at 6 a.m.
More than 233 people were arrested or detained the first night of the curfew, most for breaking the executive order, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
Another seven people were arrested early Wednesday morning, though the details of those charges haven't yet been released by police. Nor have Richmond police said if any other demonstrators were detained for curfew violations beyond the first of the three-day order or if anyone else was arrested any other nights.
After first refusing protesters calls to drop the charges, Stoney said Friday on Twitter that he had talked to McEachin: "I made it clear that peaceful protesters who were arrested solely for violating curfew should have their charges dropped."
In response to an email inquire from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and later in a tweet on Monday, McEachin said: "My office has an ethical duty to investigate the facts of each case before we proceed to trial, and that is what we will continue to do regarding those persons charged with violating the curfew requested by the Mayor."
"Nevertheless, I will exercise my prosecutorial discretion as Commonwealth’s Attorney and waive the possibility of incarceration for anyone charged solely with violating the requested curfew," her email said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Drop the charges. It's a complete waste of the city's time, money and focus.
Is not the "possibility of incarceration" technically up to the judge / jury? Prosecutor prosecutes. Defense attorney defends. Judge / jury decides on guilt and sentencing.
And when it’s a frivolous case, they pass on prosecution. Such as this case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.