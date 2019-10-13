A Saturday night protest in Richmond led to two arrests.
Richmond police arrested two individuals after a group of about 50 people protested in the city's Carytown district. During the protest, which was held against President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as fighting escalates in northern Syria, several "smoke" devices were ignited around 8 p.m., police said.
One person was arrested for unlawful actions during the protest, police said. A police officer was assaulted during the protest and a second person was arrested for that assault.
The police officer was not injured.
The authorities did not identify the two people who were arrested.
