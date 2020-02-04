Jacob Matthews

Jacob Matthews

 Chesterfield police

A Richmond teen wanted in connection with a robbing and shooting of a man two weeks ago in Chesterfield County has been apprehended in Ohio, Chesterfield police said Tuesday.

Jacob Matthews, 18, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. Matthews was wanted after a Jan. 21 shooting in the 9300 block of Windwood Court that wounded a man. The victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Matthews, who lives in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive, faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started