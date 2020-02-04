A Richmond teen wanted in connection with a robbing and shooting of a man two weeks ago in Chesterfield County has been apprehended in Ohio, Chesterfield police said Tuesday.
Jacob Matthews, 18, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. Matthews was wanted after a Jan. 21 shooting in the 9300 block of Windwood Court that wounded a man. The victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Matthews, who lives in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive, faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.