10 a.m. update:
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement at 10 a.m. Sunday, saying he affirms “the deep concerns from the black community.”
“I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth,” he said in the statement.
“I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.”
Northam said he was in contact with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night Saturday and confirmed he granted the mayor’s curfew request and put the Virginia National Guard on alert.
“They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city,” Northam’s statement said.
He added, “As governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”
9:30 a.m. update:
Richmond will have a curfew starting 8 p.m. Sunday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced.
The curfew runs until 6 a.m. Stoney also said he’s asked Gov. Ralph Northam, who granted the curfew order, for the help of the National Guard.
“It will be enforced,” Stoney said of the curfew. The curfew will be in effect nightly until further notice.
“The past two nights, we’ve seen what could have been peaceful protests turn violent and destructive,” Stoney said. “We’re taking these steps to promote lawful and safe demonstration and protect both people and property.”
Stoney condemned the violence that arose in the city overnight, saying it doesn’t honor George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed while in police custody.
“It’s time to say that enough is enough and this must stop,” he said.
Stoney also noted that four Richmond police officers were injured during Saturday night's protests.
Earlier story:
Richmond woke up Sunday morning to find a city different than the day before.
Statues along Monument Avenue tagged with graffiti. Businesses in downtown broken into and looted. The United Daughters of the Confederacy building set on on fire.
The second night of protests in the city over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd and police abuse turned violent, leaving a man in Richmond with life-threatening injuries when he was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters, police reported.
Richmond Police did not immediately respond Sunday when asked how many arrests were made and how many people were injured.
"I'm scared to death to live in this city," said Cabell West, 74, a lifelong Richmond native, who observed the damage to the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters along Arthur Ashe Boulevard after it was set on fire. The fire has been put out.
Mary Valentino, the organization's office manager, said Sunday morning that she was not yet authorized to comment.
The building and statues along Monument Avenue drew groups of onlookers Sunday morning. Running groups stopped their jogs, as did dog walkers and neighbors.
Karen Meadows, who lives a few blocks from the United Daughters of the Confederacy building, said the unrest and damage "breaks my heart."
"It's horrible what the police had done, but this is not the answer," she said.
Kudos to the Mayor for taking this step. Bring in the National Guard. Do what has to be done. Lets see if the Mayor is just a paper tiger or has balls enough to do as he says he will.
Wow! This is really going to win over a lot of converts to their cause.........NOT!
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“ President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
And Lord Obama let the riots go on and on and on. President Trump wont. Sorry Drake.
I'm glad to see that a curfew has been announced. Legitimate protesters will protest during daylight hours. Hopefully those that burn, destroy and damage will be stopped. People who live or have businesses within the areas of the City of Richmond impacted by the damage deserve to be safe and protected. Children, families and senior citizens have enough to worry about without fearing for their physical safety.
And so now they destroy private property and shot people in cars because of . . . well guarantee you they cannot explain what has happened in Richmond to explain this.
And the gun nuts try to tell us we don’t need common sense gun control laws.
Sh’yeah, right
Thugs burn, loot and destroy other people’s property.......legitimate protesters don’t!
Fifty years of Democrat leadership . Richmonders should feel very proud.
Daytime protests are likely to be peaceful, but those intent on destruction wait until night.
A lot of truth to that!
