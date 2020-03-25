Riverside Regional Jail (copy)

Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County

 Staff photo

A 29-year-old inmate at Riverside Regional Jail who died early Tuesday apparently was not infected with the coronavirus, a jail spokeswoman said.

The inmate, Michael Dillon, went into medical distress at 12:06 a.m. while being examined by medical personnel and eventually died after efforts to revive him failed.

“He was screened by the medical department for coronavirus upon his intake on March 20, 2020, and he did not meet any of the criteria to be tested for COVID-19,” Lt. Charlene Jones said Wednesday.

Dillon’s cause of death is pending, but Jones said it appears he died of natural causes.

Dillon was the third prisoner to die in custody at the Prince George County facility in eight months.

— Mark Bowes

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email