A 29-year-old inmate at Riverside Regional Jail who died early Tuesday apparently was not infected with the coronavirus, a jail spokeswoman said.
The inmate, Michael Dillon, went into medical distress at 12:06 a.m. while being examined by medical personnel and eventually died after efforts to revive him failed.
“He was screened by the medical department for coronavirus upon his intake on March 20, 2020, and he did not meet any of the criteria to be tested for COVID-19,” Lt. Charlene Jones said Wednesday.
Dillon’s cause of death is pending, but Jones said it appears he died of natural causes.
Dillon was the third prisoner to die in custody at the Prince George County facility in eight months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.