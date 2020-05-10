A fire atop the main tower of SunTrust Center on Sunday afternoon sent a thick plume of black smoke billowing over downtown Richmond. The culprit proved to be an air-handler unit on the roof of the 26-story building at 10th and Main streets, and the fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews.
The two-alarm call came in shortly before 5 p.m. –- two-alarm not because of the fire itself, a fire spokesman said, but because of the size of the building. Crews searched the building and discovered the faulty air-handler unit on the roof.
There were no injuries.
The main tower of SunTrust Center, at 919 E. Main St., is a 26-story building, one of the tallest in downtown Richmond. The granite-clad structure was completed in 1983 and was formerly the headquarters of Crestar Bank, which was acquired by SunTrust in 2000, and is occupied by multiple tenants, including SunTrust, whose merger with BB&T was approved in 2019.
The building is owned by Parmenter Realty Partners, a real-estate investment, management and development company based in Miami.
