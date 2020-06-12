Richmond police detained several people equipped with assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor early Friday morning after a confrontation at the Robert E. Lee monument, a department spokeswoman said.
One person was arrested.
Around 12:55 a.m. Friday, officers in the area of the Robert E. Lee circle saw several pickup trucks approach a group who had dismounted their bicycles in the traffic lanes, said police spokeswoman Amy Vu in an email.
"Words were exchanged between the individuals and the drivers of the pickup trucks," she said. "One pickup truck sped off and then another pickup truck ran over a bicycle while fleeing the area."
Officers pursued the trucks making three traffic stops: in the 2700 block of Hanover Avenue, about a mile from the monument; on the Huguenot Bridge, about 6 miles away; and in the 6500 block of Three Chopt Road, a little over 5 miles from the confrontation.
Vu said officers detained multiple people, but didn't know exactly how many adding that none had addresses within the city. The stops revealed the individuals had multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor.
Three assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized.
One person was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to multiple accounts on social media, the individuals on bikes were linked to protestors who took to the streets for the 14th straight night.
"Further investigation may lead to additional charges in relation to this incident," Vu said. "Detectives are working to make contact with any victims associated with this incident."
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
