A Richmond Public Schools teacher has been charged in connection with a collision on Midlothian Turnpike that killed a man about four months after she was found guilty of a prior drunken driving incident.
Anthoneya A. Hodges, a teacher at Armstrong High School, was arraigned Tuesday in Richmond General District Court on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, disregarding a red light, driving with a restricted operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock. She currently remains held in jail.
The charges stem from a crash at 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Rakeem B. Bland, 30, of the 3800 block of Stockton Street, died at the scene.
Hodges, 26, of the 6900 block of Marlowe Road, was driving a Nissan Kicks along Midlothian Turnpike when police said she ran a red light at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and struck a GMC Suburban, driven by Bland, causing it to flip onto its side.
Hodges is on administrative leave without pay, RPS spokeswoman Danielle Pierce confirmed Tuesday.
At the time of Friday's fatal crash, Hodges' license had been restricted based on her conviction of a DUI in Henrico County in October, according to court records.
A judge limited her to driving to and from work, school, church, and to court-ordered and medical appointments, court records show.
Her sentence included only suspended jail time and required that a device called an ignition interlock be installed in her car. The device measures a driver's blood alcohol content, and prevents the car from starting if it exceeds 0.02 percent.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369.
