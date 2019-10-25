A Salvadoran woman who fled the country last year after being charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a Henrico County woman has been captured in Spain and will not fight extradition back to the U.S. to stand trial, a prosecutor appointed to handle the case said Friday.
Osmaira E. Mendez-Urdaneta, 49, was taken into custody Sunday at the Madrid airport after arriving on a flight from another country, said Rob Cerullo, a Powhatan County prosecutor who has been appointed to handle the case in Henrico.
When Medez-Urdaneta fled the country sometime last year, she was facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter for an Aug. 16, 2018, crash in which her vehicle veered off the road and struck 59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois as she was doing yard work along North Parham Road near Tucker High School.
The day after the crash, police charged her with reckless driving and driving without a license. Bourgeois died of her injuries two weeks later, and after the defendant failed to appear at an Oct. 25, 2018, court hearing in Henrico General District Court, Cerullo obtained a warrant against Mendez-Urdaneta on the more serious charge.
Mendez-Urdaneta, also known as Maria Pirir Mendez, is a citizen of El Salvador who was living in the U.S. illegally, according to a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended her in 1999, and an immigration judge issued an order for her removal on Aug. 14, 2001. But she didn't depart and was listed as an immigration fugitive, the spokeswoman said.
Cerullo said he contacted the international police organization known as Interpol in March and filed a Red Notice, which is request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition. Mendez-Urdaneta's name, date of birth and physical description was then entered into Interpol's international computer system that flags wanted individuals when they pass through a transportation checkpoint with a passport or Visa.
Cerullo said he didn't hear anything until Sunday, when Interpol called him on his cell phone to advise that a person identified as Mendez-Urdaneta was on a flight bound for Madrid. Cerullo told Interpol that he remained interested in prosecuting Mendez-Urdaneta and officers took her into custody after she arrived.
"They interviewed her and she admitted that was her name and date of birth, she was aware of the charges pending against her and indicated she would not contest extradition back to Henrico County," Cerullo said.
An agent of the U.S. Marshals Service will fly to Spain in the next 60-90 days to pick her up and bring her back to the U.S., the prosecutor said.
Cerullo said he hasn't yet learned where Mendez-Urdaneta's flight to Madrid had originated. "Our information was that she had gone back to El Salvador" after she fled the U.S., he said.
Arden Bourgeois, the victim's stepson, said last year that the lack of closure in the case has been frustrating for the family.
Bourgeois said his stepmother had been trimming bushes at a home she rents out along North Parham Road when the crash occurred. She was hit by the vehicle as she was getting the house ready for new tenants to move in.
"She was amazing," Arden Bourgeois said. "She was full of life. She was person everybody went to when you needed to talk to somebody."
Bourgeois said his stepmother had been married to his father, Bruce, for about 25 years.
Cerullo said Mendez-Urdaneta's vehicle swerved off the road and traveled over a long stretch of grass before striking Bourgeois.
Following the incident, Borgeois' husband said Mendez-Urdaneta told him that she had fallen asleep while driving, Cerullo said. The defendant never obtained a driver's license, presumably because she was unable to acquire one because she was residing here illegally, he added.
