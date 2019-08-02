One person is dead and two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a series of separate shootings in Richmond East End late Thursday and early Friday.
This is the second consecutive night of multiple shootings with at least one fatality in the city.
The first incident happened at 8:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street. Police responded to a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
About 90 minutes later and approximately half a mile away, police responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle and a report of gunfire. Once police arrived the drive had already fled the scene.
Three hours later at 12:40 a.m. and about a half mile away from the crash police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Rogers Street. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are considered life threatening.
Then at 12:58 a.m. police heard gun fire in the 1100 block of N. 25th Street, which is about a mile southeast of the Rogers Street shooting. Officers found a man who was dead.
This is the second night in a row where the city has seen multiple shootings and at least one of them has taken someone's life.
Early Thursday four unrelated shootings left two people dead and three injured.
Police identified the two victims as Olajuwon Akeem Elleby, 34, of the 2200 block of Redd Street, and Jammie Lee Walker, 39, of the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. They were both found dead at 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Walker's residence.
Also early Thursday:
— A teen accidentally shot himself at 1:12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bethel Street.
— At 1:13 a.m., there was a shooting in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street.
— At 4:13 a.m., a man was shot during an attempted robbery in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue.
