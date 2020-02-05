Police lights day

A second raccoon has tested positive for rabies in a neighborhood in the Tuckahoe District of western Henrico.

Henrico police said animal protection officers responded to the 9200 block of University Boulevard on Monday after a dog was discovered near a dead raccoon.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. The dog received rabies boosters and will be quarantined at the owner's home. 

This is Henrico County's second rabies case of 2020. The first case was about 1/2 mile away in the 7800 block of Meherrin Road, near the intersection of Patterson and Forest avenues.

Henrico residents can report abnormal wildlife behavior or possible rabies exposure to the Henrico police non-emergency number (804) 501-5000.

