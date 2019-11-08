Bobbie James

Bobbie James, 66, is described as black, 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing lime green pants and a tan coat with a hood.

 Virginia State Police

Chesterfield County police are looking for a woman with a cognitive impairment who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

James was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday at her residence on Sheffield Place, just north of the campus of Virginia State University in Ettrick.

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Chesterfield Police Department. Police say her disappearance poses a threat to her health.

If you have information on James' whereabouts, call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.

