The Richmond Fire Department responded to the basement of a parking lot in Shockoe Slip where several cars caught fire on Monday morning.

Heavy smoke spread to several floors of the lot, located at 100 Virginia Street, but the fire was isolated to the vehicles, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The emergency call about the fire came in at 10:42 a.m. and it was marked under control by 11:33 a.m.

The fire department said no one was injured.

