The Richmond Fire Department responded to the basement of a parking lot in Shockoe Slip where several cars caught fire on Monday morning.
Heavy smoke spread to several floors of the lot, located at 100 Virginia Street, but the fire was isolated to the vehicles, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
The emergency call about the fire came in at 10:42 a.m. and it was marked under control by 11:33 a.m.
The fire department said no one was injured.
20190924_MET_FIRE_AWE04
20190924_MET_FIRE_AWE03
20190924_MET_FIRE_AWE02
20190924_MET_FIRE_AWE01
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox
arockett@timesdispatch.com
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.