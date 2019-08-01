Several windows of a Richmond preschool were shattered overnight in the city's East End, authorities say.
Richmond police said a BB-style weapon was used to shoot out several of widows at the Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Center, located near the middle school on Mosby Street.
A spokeswoman for Richmond Public Schools said they are working with police as they investigate.
School officials said Thursday morning they were ensuring the building is secure and beginning to work on repairs, though they did not yet have estimates on the cost.
