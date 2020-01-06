Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway early Monday morning.
At about 1 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the authorities said.
Shortly after the shooting, officers located a suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended with the apprehension of the driver in the area of the 15100 block of Lorimer Road. The passenger in the suspect vehicle fled on foot and is still at large. There were no injuries related to the pursuit, police said.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.