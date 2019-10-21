ambulance

Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured with life-threatening wounds Monday evening.

Police said they responded to the 9700 block of River Road at about 7:45 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

