Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured with life-threatening wounds Monday evening.
Police said they responded to the 9700 block of River Road at about 7:45 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
