A man was fatally shot and another was wounded Thursday in South Richmond, one of three shootings in the city within about eight hours.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Wythemar Street and Larchmont Lane – two blocks south of Midlothian Turnpike – about 8:15 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

The other two shootings on Thursday left two men with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

About 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a call for multiple gunshots fired into a residence in the 2100 block of Willoughby Court, south of Hull Street Road. Officers found a man who suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, and he was treated at the scene.

Earlier, about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue and located a man who had been shot.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

