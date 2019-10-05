Someone fired numerous times into an occupied home in Prince George County on Saturday, four days after the same thing happened at the house
Prince George County Police said they received a report of shots fired at 3:37 a.m. Saturday and found that numerous rounds had been fired into a house on the 12000 block of Johnson Road. On Tuesday night, police responded to the same house just before 11 p.m. and recovered about 11 casings from shots that had been fired into the house. People were inside the house both nights, but no injuries were reported either time.
On Saturday, a neighbor came outside and saw the suspect's vehicle in the road, police said. The neighbor fired several shots at the vehicle, described as a black pickup truck, prompting the driver to quickly flee the area. Police said it's unclear whether the vehicle or anyone inside it was struck by the gunfire.
Prince George County detectives did not have a suspect identified as of Saturday afternoon and are asking anyone with information to the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773, Crime Solvers at 733-2777, or through the P3tips app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.