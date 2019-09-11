Police lights

A skunk killed by a Henrico County resident has tested positive for rabies. It's the third rabies case in the county this year.

On Monday, officers with Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 9400 block of Mays Drive in Varina. On Sunday, a resident had killed a skunk that was fighting with their dog. 

The skunk's body was sent to the State Lab where it tested positive for rabies. The dog had been vaccinated. It will receive a booster and will be quarantined at the owner's home.

No other animal or human exposures have been reported related to this incident.

Henrico residents can report abnormal wildlife behavior to the Henrico police non-emergency communications center at (804) 501-5000.

