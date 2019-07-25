More than 100 drivers in Richmond have been ticketed for speeding, impaired driving or other traffic infractions during the first four days of an enforcement initiative police in the area are calling "360 Blitz."
Sgt. Jonathan Nathanson, part of the Richmond Police Department's Special Operations Division, said the initiative is targeting U.S. 360, or Hull Street Road and 14th Street within the city limits, because it is one of the deadliest roadways in Virginia. In the past two years, there have been three fatalities along the stretch of 360 in South Richmond. Speed or alcohol were a factor in each of those, Nathanson said.
Authorities in Henrico and Chesterfield counties are conducting similar speed enforcement along 360 in their jurisdictions as well.
"We don't have borders when it comes to traffic fatalities and traffic safety issues," Nathanson said of the regional effort.
In the city alone, there have been 141 reportable crashes along that roadway so far this year. Nathanson explained that "reportable crashes" aren't just fender benders, but crashes in which there were injuries or more than $1,500 in damages.
U.S. 360 accounts for about 4 percent of all of the city's reportable crashes for the past three years.
During a half-hour span on Thursday afternoon, at least five cars were stopped for speeding. As Nathanson demonstrated for media the latest technology used to capture speed, a lidar laser scanner, he clocked a half-dozen cars going anywhere from 5 to 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 35 mph - it drops to 25 mph in Shockoe Bottom, where the road is called 14th Street. The speed limit in the counties is 45 mph, he said.
"They're still going 15 [mph] over," Nathanson said of one car during the press conference held outside Budget Glass Company, 5609 Hull Street Road. "That's after passing at least two other marked cars, so they've probably already slowed down some."
Nathanson said the department has fielded numerous complaints from businesses and residents in the area.
Trayvohn Blakey, an employee at Budget Glass, said he's worked there for 12 years and lived in the area even longer. He doesn't feel comfortable pulling out onto Hull Street Road because of the speed of oncoming traffic, so he drives a quarter- to a half-mile out of his way on residential roads behind the business to safely make a left turn at at stop light on the road.
"Sitting right here, I've see it all," Blakey said. "It's real bad during the day. You hear cars slamming on their brakes all day. I've seen crashes here, here and here." He pointed to three areas in front of the business.
Blakey and Nathanson asked that drivers slow down and pay better attention.
There will be checkpoints set up in Richmond and neighboring areas during the “360 Blitz," which continues through Saturday.
Nathanson said the new lidar laser gun can spot speeders up to 9,000 feet away. The technology has been around for a decade, but the department just got a new shipment of "the latest and greatest" equipment, a spokeswoman for the department said. It increases the range officers can scan for speeding by up to 5,000 feet.
"I'm going to see you before you see me," he warned.
Those lidar (laser) guns are expensive, but any police department can "recoup their investment" within a few days. Unlike traditional radar, a lidar unit can "paint" a particular vehicle out of a crowd - so the officer is sure which vehicle may be speeding. Regular radar shows a speed & the officer has to determine which vehicle he is tracking.
