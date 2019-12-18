A Spotsylvania County man was sentenced to five life terms plus 100 years on Wednesday for four counts of raping a child and 50 counts of producing child pornography.
Raymond W. Harry Jr., 35, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Timothy Sanner, according to Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire.
Prosecutors said the case began on Oct. 9, 2018, when Harry was stopped by a Virginia State Police trooper in Louisa County and charged with transporting methamphetamine into Virginia for distribution.
Harry was taken to the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he called his sister and asked her to go to his recreational vehicle and delete all data on his phones and in his email accounts.
His sister turned on his electronic devices, and saw videos and still images of Harry sexually abusing a child. She called their father, told him about the abuse and he reported the crimes to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
McGuire's office said that before his father reported Harry, he made bond on the drug charge and moved his RV to Louisa County.
Then on Dec. 1, 2018, a detective from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and an Internet Crimes Against Children detective from Middlesex County, with the assistance of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, carried out a search at Harry's RV, rescuing the child around 8 a.m.
"They quickly apprehended the defendant and found a pistol and cellphone in his coat pocket," McGuire's office said in a news release. "The detectives searched his RV and found numerous cellphones, digital media storage devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, and observed a den of hell."
The state police and forensic examiners reviewed the digital media storage devices, which revealed rape and sexual abuse photos and videos.
"The evidence revealed that his RV and places he stayed were his dungeons of abuse," the news release said. "He set up cameras, produced, directed, and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child. The videos and photos documented his crimes and his almost head-to-toe tattoos identified him in the photos and videos."
Authorities said Harry was released from prison for a violent felony two years ago and returned to Spotsylvania where he came in contact with the child.
"The defendant stole the child’s innocence and we are happy the court appropriately sentenced the thief to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years of mandatory time in prison," McGuire said in a statement Wednesday.
Agencies involved in the case included the Virginia State Police, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Spotsylvania Department of Human Services, and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by McGuire and Alex Goodman. It was originally scheduled for a two-day jury trial, but Harry decided to plead guilty. He was then sentenced to the mandatory terms.
