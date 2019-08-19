Rescue crews are attempting to extricate the pilot from a small private airplane that crashed in a swampy area near the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport on Monday morning, report the Virginia State Police.
Police said they were alerted to a distress call from the pilot at 4:23 a.m. triggering a search for the crash, which was located at 6:13 a.m. The plane crashed, nose-first, into the swamp, which has posed additional challenges to rescue crews trying to safely reach the scene.
The pilot, who has not been identified, survived the crash and will be transported for treatment as soon as crews can get him out of the wreckage and through the swamp to dry land. Essex County, neighboring jurisdictions, and Henrico County Fire and EMS crews are on scene coordinating the rescue efforts.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
