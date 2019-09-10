Virginia State Police said a man was taken into custody Tuesday in Richmond after he struck a trooper with a golf club after the trooper approached him to offer assistance.
Police said the trooper saw a Hyundai Accent stopped in a westbound travel lane of Laburnum Avenue, just west of Saunders Avenue near Interstate 195 and Acca Yard, shortly after 5:30 p.m. A man was standing outside the car and seemed to be distraught.
As the trooper approached man to offer help, police said, the man took a golf club from his vehicle and swung at the trooper, hitting him in the arm.
With the assistance of another trooper and Richmond police, the man was taken into custody without further incident. Charges were pending.
State police did not say say whether the trooper was injured. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was not hurt.
The incident remains under investigation.
This isnot, I repeat IS NOT, the way law enforcement officers should be treated. Unfortunately this is the trend being pushed by the Democratic party. Put them in charge and these types of incidents will increase. Protect those who protect all of us.
