A 45-year old Sussex I State Prison inmate sustained life-threatening injuries in an apparent offender-on-offender fight Wednesday morning.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said the 10:33 a.m. incident involved a suspected in-cell attack by the victim’s cellmate and the incident is under investigation.
The victim was transported to the emergency room at VCU Medical Center. His next of kin has been notified.
No further information was available.
The roughly 1,100-inmate facility is home to Virginia's death row and one of the most secure in the state. It is located next to the Sussex II State Prison in Waverly.
