A Virginia State Police trooper and an 84-year-old woman were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday in Dinwiddie County.

At about 1:10 p.m., the state police responded to the crash at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Turkey Egg Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper was driving his marked 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Courthouse Road at the time of the incident. A 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by an 84-year-old woman from Ford, was trying to turn left from southbound Courthouse Road onto Turkey Egg Road when it collided with the trooper's vehicle, the state police said.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belt. The 84-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the police said.

The authorities said that charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

