Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he asked Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith for his resignation and Smith obliged.
Stoney appointed Maj. William "Jody" Blackwell as interim chief effective immediately.
"Chief Smith is a good man," Stoney said. "He has served this city with grace. But we are ready to move in a new direction."
The announcement comes days after a Richmond Police SUV drove through a crowd of protesters that blocked its path on Saturday night at the Robert E. Lee monument and two weeks after Richmond police dispensed tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters more than 20 minutes before the mandatory curfew at the Lee monument without warning.
Saturday night's incident sparked two consecutive days of standoffs outside RPD headquarters at 200 W. Grace St. between protesters and police, where protesters were calling for an end to police brutality and those officers responsible to be held accountable.
Those protests on Sunday and Monday night involved police using pepper spray, rubber bullets and smoke on protesters.
Monday evening, Richmond Police released a statement about the Sunday night protests, which saw one woman arrested and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot, saying the demonstration "escalated into rioting and violence."
Police said the protest Sunday night resulted in injuries to several officers and property damage, as Smith said the "organizers were intent on provocation and creating mayhem by throwing rocks and other objects at the officers on duty, who showed great restraint in response to these attacks.”
An eyewitness to Sunday night's demonstration, who has been attending and recording several recent protests in Richmond and reviewing video of the events, had an account that contradicted the police's statement, telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch although the large crowd was angry and hurling obscenities at the police on Sunday night, he did not see anyone throw anything at officers until after they released pepper spray into the crowd.
“We fully support peaceful demonstrations, but we will not tolerate the violent assault of police officers, the threats to law-abiding members of our residential and business community or the willful destruction of city and private property,” Smith said in the release Monday.
“I expect my officers to remain patient and professional during this trying time, and will hold accountable those who do not uphold this standard. But demonstrators must practice non-violence, and under no circumstance will I allow violent protest to continue to harm our community.”
On Tuesday, Stoney committed to other police reforms like a Marcus Alert and to “reimagine public safety.” The mayor also said he will work with Blackwell, City Council and community leaders to create a civilian review board with “complete community buy-in.”
This is a breaking news report and will be updated
Yes "Mayor" Stoney, Richmond is moving in a new direction....not unlike a drunk driver who runs his car off a mountain road!
This is what happens when cop cars run over protestors.....
Kim Gray is just as progressive and liberal as Stoney...Richmond will be fine either way,,,,
Sure looks like racism to me.
Black mayor firing a White police chief
Where will it all end???
Mayor Levar Stoney, HE WILL defund the Police in Richmond, as a reward to the rioters, looters, thugs and criminals as well as those who would destroy and deface public and private property...……..Get ready Richmond, to again become one of the worst dumps in America, with high crime rates, violence, shootings and theft beyond what has happened in the past.
I'm sure its was more in disgust with this City's current administration.
Based on previous City of Richmond firings of high ranking officials, Chief William C Smith will probably walk away with a golden parachute of six figures. He'll be one of the very few who actually earned it in this thankless job. Good Luck Stoney in finding someone else to take this job. Interim Chief LT Jody Blackwell will probably be made permanent Chief of Police when nobody else applies for the job. Then Stoney will be gone in November when Kim Gray wins the election for Mayor of Richmond.
Amen.
The Mayor fired the Chief to make a statement that will blow up in his face. Best of luck Will you are better off not having to work for this imbecile. .
